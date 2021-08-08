BELOIT—Beloit Snappers fans didn’t have a whole lot to cheer about Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium. Until the bottom of the ninth inning, that is.
Those Milwaukee Brewer fans in the crowd of 956, however, were given plenty to look forward to in an incredible performance by Wisconsin left fielder Je’Von Ward.
Ward, a 21-year old prospect in the Brewers system, hit for the first cycle in stadium history as the Timber Rattlers held off a furious Beloit rally for a 15-13 victory.
The Snappers entered the final inning trailing 15-5 before they rattled off eight runs, eventually bringing the tying run to the plate before succumbing.
“That’s the kind of team we have,” Snappers designated hitter Cole Enright said. “We never give up. Even in that last inning, you’ve got to take it one at-bat a time and that’s what we did. It’s been a good couple of weeks for us, because it seems like when the pitching is down, the hitting picks up, and when the bats struggle, the arms are good.”
Meanwhile. Ward was 5-for-5 entering his final at-bat Sunday, when he was robbed of a hit on a slick play by Snappers first baseman Troy Johnston. Even the out was productive as he drove in a run from third base.
It didn’t take Ward long to get warm.
Ward led off the game with a triple, and was halfway to a cycle by the time the second inning was complete after he doubled. He singled in the fourth inning, then completed the cycle in the fifth inning by crunching his fourth home run of the season.
“I was aware pretty early in the game that the cycle was possible,” Ward said. “It was definitely on my mind in the fourth at-bat. If you’re trying to hit a home run, you aren’t going to do it, but I’m not going to lie, there were a few swings there where I was thinking about it. I just got a good pitch to hit and drove it out. That’s the first time in my life, high school, anything, that I’ve hit for the cycle, so it’s pretty special.”
Ward believes he is progressing well through the system on his way to Milwaukee.
“I feel good about where I’m at,” Ward said. “Obviously last year with COVID didn’t really help anybody, but I was able to get a lot of work done on my own and felt like I came in this season with a new approach.”
• UP NEXT: After the customary Monday off, the Snappers will travel to Quad Cities for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
• WEEKEND RECAP: The Snappers won both Friday and Saturday night. Friday they bea the Timber Rattlers 11-0 in the team’s most complete game of the season.
Beloit pounded out 13 hits while holding the Timber Rattlers to a sweet safety. Will Banfield and Ynmanol Marinez led the attack with three hits each, while Connor Scott drove in three runs.
M.D. Johnson (five hitless innings), Remey Reed (three innings, one hit) and Eli Villalobos (one inning) combined for the one-hitter, striking out 14 along the way.
Saturday night, the Snappers came out on top 4-1, again holding the Rattlers offense down to the tune of three hits.
Scott and Marinez each had a pair of hits, while Marinez connected for his third homer of the season.
George Soriano got the start for Beloit and allowed just one run in 6 2-3 innings while surrendering three hits and striking out eight.
Cody Mincey notched his first save of the season after pitching 2 1-3 perfect innings with four strikeouts.