GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Snappers started the 2021 season with a bang.
After that, however, it was a lot of blah.
The Snappers fell to Wisconsin 2-1 Tuesday night in the season opener after notching just three hits.
Beloit got the scoring started in the top of the first when Thomas Jones, a former third-round pick of the Miami Marlins, hit a home run to give the Snappers a 1-0 lead.
It would be the team’s last hit until the ninth inning.
While the Snappers offense was remaining quiet, Wisconsin’s Hayden Cantrelle immediately tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning with a double that plated Garrett Mitchell.
The Timber Rattlers scored the game’s only other run in the fifth inning when Nick Kahle grounded into a double play to score Cantrelle.
The Snappers’ pitching was a highlight, as starter Zach McCambley took the loss after allowing two runs in four innings. McCambley struck out seven.
Alberto Guerrero and Josh Simpson were outstanding out of the Beloit bullpen, combining to throw four hitless innings with seven strikeouts and just one walk.
Victor Castaneda got the win for Wisconsin, going five innings and allowing just one hit while striking out eight.
The Snappers’ second hit came in the ninth inning, when Connor Scott led off the frame with a single.
The game ended when Scott was doubled off of first base by Mitchell, the Timber Rattlers center fielder.
The two teams will be back at it again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.