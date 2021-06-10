BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers fell in a 10-7 shootout to Cedar Rapids Thursday night at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when Troy Johnston launched a solo homer to left field.
Cedar Rapids responded with four runs in the third, with Trey Cabbage delivering the big blow, the ultra-rare three-run single.
Beloit’s Nic Ready was hit by a pitch to force in a run in the fourth to make it 4-2, and Zack Kone’s two-run single tied the game at 4-4.
A wild pitch gave Beloit a 5-4 lead after just four frames.
Griffin Conine kept the scoring brigade up with a two-run homer to center to make it 7-4 after five innings.
A pair of two-run blasts got the Kernels right back in the game. Michael Helman’s sixth of the year came in the sixith, and Trey Cabbage had the big blow, his fifth of the season in the seventh inning to give Cedar Rapids an 8-7 lead.
The Kernels added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth against Beloit reliever Josh Simpson to make it 10-7.
Alberto Guerrero got the start for the Snappers and allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings. Simpson ended up allowing four runs in 3 1-3 innings, though he did log five strikeouts in the process.
The Snappers and Kernels will meet in game four of their six-game schedule Friday at 6:35 p.m. They will also play Saturday and Sunday at Pohlman Field before taking a day off Monday.