Snappers fall to Kernels By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 26, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers couldn’t do much with their opportunities Thursday night against Cedar Rapids.The Kernels, meanwhile, took full advantage of theirs.The Snappers fell 8-0 to visiting Cedar Rapids despite being out-hit by just an 11-9 margin.The Kernels played longball early to establish an advnntage, getting a two-run home run in the second from Wander Javier and a three-run blast from Michael Helman in the fourth to make it 5-0.Cedar Rapids added a pair of runs in the seventh inning on an Edouard Julien single and a Yunior Severino walk that forced in a run.The Kernels added a final run in the eighth inning to finish the scoring.The Snappers went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and had just two extra-base hits.M.D. Johnson allowed five runs in five innings despite striking out five to earn the loss and move to 5-5 on the season.Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-1) earned the win by throwing six scoreless innings, allowing just six hits and no walks while striking out nine Snappers.The Snappers will play both Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m., before the teams play the finale of the 12-game homestand Sunday at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime