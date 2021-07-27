PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Snappers began their series with Peoria by continuing a recent trend: The club simply couldn’t find enough offense to come away with a victory.
Peoria scored four unanswered runs to defeat the Snappers 4-2. It marked the seventh straight game Beloit failed to score more than four runs.
Beloit opened the scoring in the top of the fifth inning with a Marcos Rivera RBI single. Peoria tied it on a Jordan Walker RBI double in the bottom of the inning.
Tyler Reichenborn’s RBI single in the sixth gave the Chiefs the lead for good. A fielding error by Beloit second baseman Ricky Aracena plated another run for Peoria in the sixth, and a Pedro Pages solo homer made it 4-1 in the seventh.
The Snappers’ Will Banfield grounded into a force out to plate Connor Scott in the eighth, but Beloit would get no closer.
The Snappers and Chiefs will meet in game two of the series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.