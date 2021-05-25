BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers received a rude welcome home in the form of an 11-10 loss to visiting Peoria Tuesday night at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers, winners of four of six in each of their last two series, got off to a terrific start in the first inning, scoring three times.
Griffin Conine hit an RBI single to plate Kameron Misner with the game’s first run, while Will Banfield capped the opening frame scoring with a two-run blast, his fourth of the season, to make it 3-0.
The Chiefs got back in the game with a two-run single from Moises Castillo in the fourth, then went ahead in the fifth with a five-run outburst. Chandler Redmond highlighted the inning with a two-run double.
Peoria led 10-3 after a big sixth inning which featured three solo home runs: Pedro Pages hit his second, as did Brady Whalen and Francisco Hernandez.
The Snappers showed some life in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Ynmanol Marinez single that plated a run. Tevin Mitchell reached on an error to score another run, and a sacrifice fly by Misner made it 10-6.
The Chiefs would add a run in the seventh on an RBI grounder by Pages. Ricky Aracena plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 11-7.
The Snappers refused to fold, scoring twice more in the eighth on a two-run double by Zachary Owings to make it 11-9. Beloit added another run in the ninth on a Thomas Jones single. The game ended with runners at the corners when Banfield grounded out.
Taking the loss for the Snappers was Zach McCambley, who allowed three runs in 4 2-3 innings of work. McCambley didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven.
• UP NEXT: The Snappers and Chiefs will meet in game two of the series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.