DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers ended their series with the Quad Cities River Bandits with a resounding thud Sunday afternoon, dropping their third straight game by a 5-3 margin.
The River Bandits, who took four of the six games in the series to drop Beloit’s record to 15-15, fell behind 2-0 in the first inning when Beloit’s Will Banfield banged his fifth home run of the season.
Quad Cities immediately took the lead back, scoring on a two-run double by Vinnie Pasquantino and when Michael Massey reached on first baseman Troy Johnston’s error, scoring Pasquantino to make it 3-2.
The Snappers got a run back in the fourth when Dustin Skelton hit his fourth home run of the season. bit again the River Bandits promptly responded, scoring on a Tucker Bradley triple and a sacrifice fly from Gavin Stupienski.
The game’s final five innings were played without a run crossing the plate, Bryan Hoeing got the start for the Snappers and took the loss, going 4 2-3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to drop to 2-2 on the season.
Jake Walters was outstanding out of the Beloit bullpen, throwing 3 1-3 innings of one-hit ball and also stranding the only runner he inherited from Hoeing.
Zach Haake (2-1) got the win for Quad Cities after allowing three runs in five innings. Zack Phillips picked up his first save with a scoreless ninth.
After taking their customary Monday off this season, the Snappers will host Cedar Rapids beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Pohlman Field.
The game will be the first of a six-game series between the two teams, who have already met for one long series this season.
• WEEKEND RECAP: The River Bandits defeated the Snappers 8-5 on Friday night after they bounced back from the Snappers scoring a pair of first-inning runs.
Alberto Guerrero (1-2) took the loss after allowing six runs in five innings. Quad Cities starter Angel Zerpa moved to 3-0 after allowing three runs in five innings. Kameron Misner had three hits including his third home run of the season in the losing effort.
The Snappers fell Saturday 5-3 after going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Griffin Conine hit his eighth homer of the season for Beloit.
The Snappers carried a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning only to see Eric Cole hit a two-out, three-run blast against Evan Brabrand (0-1) that ended up being the difference in the game.