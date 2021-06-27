BELOIT—Every time a first pitch is thrown across the country, the opportunity to see something unique is present.
For the couple hundred fans at Pohlman Field Sunday afternoon, well, they saw something they’ve certainly never seen before.
Mike Jacobs, the Beloit Snappers manager, played in nearly 2,100 games in his professional career.
He’d never seen anything like it, either.
The Snappers fell to Quad Cities 10-7 in 10 innings in a game that will go down in soon-to-be closed Pohlman Field annals.
The Snappers were headed towards history: Their first perfect game in club annals. They had just added five runs to a 1-0 lead, and with the game seemingly in hand, they could simply focus on the history.
Evan Brabrand headed back out for the ninth inning. Brabrand had struggled this season, entering the game with an ERA well into the 5’s. He had taken over for Antonio Velez, who retired all 15 batters he saw, and been perfect for three frames.
He struck out William Hancock to begin the ninth, but John Rave ended the drama with a clean single to center. Two more singles, and a run, and Brabrand exited stage left, to be replaced by Justin Evans.
Evans coaxed a pop-up to the first batter, bringing the Snappers to the brink of a nice, if not unremarkable, victory.
The River Bandits, leaders of their division, then put two more runners on before Evans did the unthinkable: Allowed a game-tying grand slam to Eric Cole to tie the game at 6-6.
A single, followed by a double gave the Bandits a 7-6 lead.
Kameron Misner led off the bottom of the frame with a walk, stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on a sacrifice fly by red-hot Troy Johnston. The game was too out there to be decided in regulation.
In the 10th, the Bandits scored three times off Beloit reliever Brady Puckett. The Snappers went down quietly in the bottom of the inning, and walked off the field shaking their collective heads at their second loss in as many days in extra frames.
“Nope, never seen anything like that,” Jacobs said. “Definitely not. Baseball can get cruel really fast, and that’s what happened today. You had the game in hand, got one out, and it was just one of those things. Those guys put together really good at-bats and made things happen in the last inning.”
The Snappers will take a day off Monday before welcoming in Wisconsin for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
“It’s going to be nice to be at home here for an extended stretch,” Jacobs said. “The guys get a chance to get comfortable and sleep in their own beds for a while, and hopefully we’ll put it together and put some wins up.”
• WEEKEND RECAP: The Snappers split games over the weekend before Sunday’s series finale with the River Bandits.
Friday night, the Snappers won in dramatic fashion, defeating Quad Cities 6-5 in 10 innings.
Beloit trailed 5-3 heading into the eighth inning, but tied the game on a Kameron Misner single and a Troy Johnston groundout.
After a scoreless ninth, Connor Scott singles home Marcos Rivera with the winning run.
Justin Evans (1-1) picked up the victory with two scoreless innings of relief. Kyle Nicolas got the start for Beloit and was solid, allowing only one run while striking out eight in 5 2-3 innings.
Saturday’s game was one of the wildest affairs in recent memory, with the River Bandits ultimately prevailing 14-12 in 11 innings.
The game featured 26 runs and 35 hits and took four hours and 14 minutes to complete.
The Snappers forced extra innings with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, with Johnston pounding his seventh home run to get Beloit within 9-8, and an error allowing the Snappers to tie it.
Both teams scored two runs in the 10th, with Johnston again providing a clutch hit to tie it. After the River Bandits put up a three-spot in the top of the 11th, Beloit managed just one run to end the game.
Johnston finished the game with four hits, while Ricky Aracena and Ynmanol Marinez each finished with three knocks. Quad Cities blasted five home runs against Beloit’s pitching staff.