Snappers fall in series opener By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Sep 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EASTLAKE, Ohio—The Beloit Snappers had little to cheer about in Tuesday night’s series-opening 8-2 defeat to Lake County.The Snappers got the scoring started in the first inning when Connor Scott singled home J.D. Orr to make it 1-0.Lake County countered with a run in the first and three more in the second to take command of the game.The Snappers scored their other run in the sixth when Jan Mercado launched his second home run of the season.Lake County closed the scoring with home runs in the sixth inning from Micah Pries and Michael Amditis.Josh Simpson fell to 0-2 on the season for Beloit after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings of work.Lake County’s Kevin Coulter improved to 9-4 on the season after allowing two runs in six innings, striking out seven and allowing one walk and eight hits.The Snappers and Captains will continue their season-ending six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board math: Add one, subtract two Woman's body found in Janesville home Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Beloit mother charged in death of infant son has case continued BMHS student arrested in Portland Avenue homicide Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime