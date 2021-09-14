EASTLAKE, Ohio—The Beloit Snappers had little to cheer about in Tuesday night’s series-opening 8-2 defeat to Lake County.

The Snappers got the scoring started in the first inning when Connor Scott singled home J.D. Orr to make it 1-0.

Lake County countered with a run in the first and three more in the second to take command of the game.

The Snappers scored their other run in the sixth when Jan Mercado launched his second home run of the season.

Lake County closed the scoring with home runs in the sixth inning from Micah Pries and Michael Amditis.

Josh Simpson fell to 0-2 on the season for Beloit after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings of work.

Lake County’s Kevin Coulter improved to 9-4 on the season after allowing two runs in six innings, striking out seven and allowing one walk and eight hits.

The Snappers and Captains will continue their season-ending six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

