DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers found life on the road difficult Tuesday night as they fell in the opener 10-6 to Quad Cities.
Beloit kicked off the scoring in the top of the third inning when Will Banfield was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Snappers a 1-0 lead.
The River Bandits took command of the game in the bottom of the third, scoring six times against Beloit starting pitcher Zach King.
Tucker Bradley hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, to tie the game. Logan Porter later hit a grand slam, and Eric Cole followed with a solo shot to make it 6-1.
Thomas Jones responded with his sixth homer of the year to make it 6-2, and Ymnanol Marinez tripled home Nic Ready to make it 6-3. A Ricky Aracena grounder that plated Marinez brought Beloit within two runs at 6-4.
Bradley went deep for the second time in the game to make it 7-4 in the fourth and the Bandits would go on to add one more in the inning and one in the fifth to make it 9-4.
Marinez tripled again in the sixth, this time driving home Jones to make it 9-5.
Quad Cities closed out their scoring in the eighth against Cody Mincey with a unearned run.
Kameron Misner drove home Conner Scott with a single to close out the Beloit scoring in the ninth inning.
King took the loss for the Snappers, dropping to 3-9 on the season. King allowed six runs in just 2 2-3 innings of work.
Mincey was terrific out of the Snappers bullpen, throwing 3 1-3 innings and allowing just one uneared run.
The Snappers and River Bandits will battle in game two of their six-game series Wednesday night at 6:35.