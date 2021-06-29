BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers dropped their third straight game Tuesday night in Beloit, falling 3-1 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Pohlman Field after coming up with just two hits.
The Timber Rattlers were buoyed by a pair of top Milwaukee Brewers prospects in the third inning. Korry Howell hit an RBI triple to plate Nick Kahle, and former first-round pick Garrett Mitchell continued his outstanding season with an infield single to plate Howell against Beloit’s top starter, Zach McCambley.
The Snappers fought back to within 2-1 in the fifth on a solo home run by Griffin Conine, his 14th of the season, against Wisconsin starter Justin Jarvis (1-5).
Wisconsin added an unearned run in the ninth when a Je’Von Ward sacrifice fly plated Mitchell, who led off the inning reaching on an error.
McCambley (2-3) went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five. Jake Walters was incredible in relief for Beloit, going three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out eight.
The Snappers and Timber Ratters will meet again Wednesday in game two of the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.