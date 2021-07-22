CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—For the second straight night, the Beloit Snappers and Cedar Rapids Kernels combined to score just one run.
Thursday night, however, it was the Kernels doing the scoring.
After the Snappers came up with a 1-0, 11-inning victory Wednesday night, the Kernels rebounded when a Michael Helman single plated Seth Gray with the game’s only run in the fifth inning.
The Snappers could manage just four hits, while Cedar Rapids was held to five. Victor Victor Mesa had half of Beloit’s output, including the only extra-base hit with a double.
M.D. Johnson fell to 1-1 as the hard-luck loser. Johnson pitched six innings and allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out nine. Thanks to his own error on a pickoff attempt, the run was unearned.
Jon Olsen (1-3) got the win after 5 1-3 innings of scoreless ball, while Zach Featherstone pitched the final two innings without incident to notch his fifth save.
The Snappers and Kernels will continue their series Friday at 6:35 p.m. before playing both Saturday and Sunday to finish the six-game series.