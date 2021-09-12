Snappers fall in home finale By Daily News staff Sep 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Snappers simply couldn't send Snappy home happy. In the team's final game being known as the Snappers, Beloit allowed four runs in the top of the ninth inning to fall to the South Bend Cubs 8-7 at ABC Supply Stadium. Nic Ready got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with an RBI double to score Thomas Jones to make it 1-0. The Cubs took a 2-1 lead when Alexander Canario hit a two-run blast to left in the third inning. Beloit tied the game in the fifth inning on a single by Connor Scott to score J.D. Orr to tie the game. After South Beloit scored in the sixth to retake the lead, it appeared as though the Snappers had retaken control of the game when they scored four runs. Ready again struck, this time for an RBI double to tie the game. David Martinez plated Ready with a go-ahead single, and Victor Victor Mesa singled to score two more runs. The Snappers bullpen posted zeroes in both the seventh and eighth innings, but imploded in the ninth. Alexander Canario hit a two-run double to bring South Bend within 6-5, and Yonathan Periaza hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Bruce Bell delivered the game's biggest hit, a single to center to score Canario. George Soriano pitched six innings and allowed three runs. Anthony Maldonado (1-3) allowed five hits and four runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss in front of a terrific crowd of 1,741. The team will be re-branded at some point in the offseason, and the Snappers wore special commemorative "farewell season" jerseys to mark the occasion. The Snappers will play their final series of the season beginning Tuesday at Lake County. • WEEKEND RECAP: Friday night, the Snappers took down South Bend 6-5, winning the game with a walk-off, bases-loaded single by Ricky Aracena in the ninth inning. Bennett Hostetler hit his first home run in a Snappers uniform, while Bryan Hoeing allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings in a starting role. Maldonado got the win with a scoreless ninth. On Saturday, the Snappers had perhaps their best-pitched game of the season in a 4-0 defeat of South Bend before 2,217 fans. Eury Perez pitched five scoreless innings, allowing the only South Bend hit of the game. Joey Steele pitched two scoreless, C.J. Carter added one shutout frame, and Eli Villalobos pitched a perfect ninth to cap the win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now School board math: Add one, subtract two Woman's body found in Janesville home Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Beloit mother charged in death of infant son has case continued Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime