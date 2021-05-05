GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Snappers dropped their second game in as many tries Wednesday night as the host Wisconsin Timber Rattlers used a six-run third inning to propel them to a 10-4 victory.
The teams will meet again tonight at 6:35. The Snappers will play six games in all here before returning to Beloit for their home opener on may 11 against South Bend.
Wisconsin scored twice in the first inning off Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing. David Hamilton tripled to score Garrett Mitchell and Hamilton was later plated by a groundout by Nick Kahle.
The Timber Rattlers tacked on a run in the second on an RBI double by LG Castillo. Beloit, held to a single run in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss, tied the game in the top of the third. Connor Scott doubled and Will Banfield walked before Kameron Misner belted an RBI double. Banfield went to third and scored on a groundout by Nic Ready. Griffin Conine’s triple scored Misner to make it 3-3.
Wisconsin chased Hoeing with their six-run third that featured a three-run home run by Chad McClanahan who was 2-for-4.
Beloit closed within 9-4 on a solo home run by Banfield off reliever Freisis Adames in the fifth inning, but Wisconsin got that run back in the bottom of the sixth as a wild pitch by reliever Antonio Velez allowed Hamilton to score.
Adames, the third of four Wisconsin pitchers, allowed only that one run in four innings of work. Nash Walters pitched a scoreless ninth. Starter Nick Bennett allowed five hits and three runs in three innings. Cristian Sierra pitched a scoreless inning.
The Snappers were outhit 14-8. The only Beloit players with multiple hits were Scott, who went 2-for-5 with a run scored and Misner, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Beloit also used four pitchers. Starter Hoeing allowed eight hits and eight runs in just 2 2-3 innings. Jake Walters allowed three hits and a run in 1 1-3 innings. Antonio Velez allowed two hits and a run in three innings and Tyler Mitzel allowed a hit and no runs in an inning of work.