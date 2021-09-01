GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Snappers suffered another tight loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Wednesday night.
Beloit, which lost in 10 innings Tuesday in the series opener, fell 6-5 after being unable to hold a 5-2 lead.
Wisconsin’s LG Castillo got the scoring started in the bottom of the third with a two-run shot, his seventh home run of the season.
Troy Johnston one-upped him in the next half-inning, sending a three-run shot to left field that gave Beloit a 3-2 lead. It was Johnston’s 13th homer of the season.
Ricky Aracena added to the Snappers lead with a solo shot in the fifth, his second of the season. Tevin Mitchell became the third Snapper to go yard, hitting a solo homer in the seventh inning to make it 5-2.
The Rattlers rallied in the seventh inning, scoring twice on a Felix Valerio single, and tying the game on a Joey Wiemer sacrifice fly. A fielding error by Connor Scott allowed the go-ahead run to score in the seventh.
It was a strong start for Beloit’s Dax Fulton, who went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits, striking out five while walking just one. Reliever Justin Evans (2-2) took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned).
Kent Hasler (1-0) picked up the win after allowing a run in two innings.
The Snappers and the Rattlers will go at it again in game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.