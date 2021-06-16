CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers evened up their series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels with a 9-5 victory Wednesday night.
The Kernels kicked off the scoring with a solo home run by Jhon Torres, his first of the season, in the first inning.
The Snappers went ahead for good in the second inning on a two-run blast by Griffin Conine, his 10th homer of the season.
The Snappers extended their advantage in the third with a pair of runs, the first scoring on a Troy Johnston groundout and the second coming courtesy of a Cedar Rapids wild pitch. After the Kernels scored in the third to cut the lad to 4-2, Kameron Misner’s single that plated Ricky Aracena in the fourth made it 5-2.
Torres struck again in the fifth, this time with an RBI single to make it 5-3, but Johnston stayed hot, getting the Snappers a 6-3 lead with a double to plate Connor Scott in the seventh.
A Cedar Rapids error plated another run, while a Zack Kone single made it 8-3. A Kernels wild pitch gave the Snappers a four-run inning and a 9-3 lead.
The Kernels scored single runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to complete the scoring, with Matt Chamberlain’s fourth home run of the season providing the highlight.
Antonio Velez got the start for the Snappers and allowed two runs in four innings. He didn’t walk a batter while striking out six.
Brady Puckett (4-0) picked up the victory by allowing one run in 1 2-3 innings of work.
The Snappers and Kernels will meet in game three Thursday at 6:35 p.m.