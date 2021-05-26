BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers evened up their season against the Peoria Chiefs with a 6-4 win Wednesday night at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the third inning on a two-run single by Will Banfield.
Peoria’s Chandler Redmond hit a three-run blast in the top of the fourth inning to give Peoria a 3-2 lead.
It was the third home run of the season for Redmond.
The Chiefs extended the advantage to 4-2 in the fifth with a Pedro Pages sacrifice fly.
Banfield struck again in the fifth with another two-run single n the bottom of the fifth, and the Snappers took a 5-4 lead on a Cedar Rapids wild pitch. Beloit scored the game’s final run on a Nic Ready single in the fifth.
Bryan Hoeing (2-1) got the start for Beloit and allowed four runs in five innings. He picked up the victory, striking out two and walking one.
It was the best start of the season for Hoeing, a former seventh-round pick of the Miami Marlins.
Josh Roberson and Tyler Mitzel were terrific out of the Snappers’ bullpen, allowing no runs in four innings while striking out eight.
Misner and Banfield each had two hits, accounting for four of Beloit’s six hits.
It was the third save of the season for Misner, who lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.82.
Jacob Schlensener took the loss for Peoria after allowign four runs in 1 2-3 innings of work.
The win moved the second-place Snappers to 10-9, while the Chiefs dropped to 7-12.
The Chiefs and Snappers will meet again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
It will be game three of the six-game series that will conclude Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field.