CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers produced more late-inning magic Thursday night as they defeated Cedar Rapids 4-2 on their second straight comeback victory.
Trailing 2-1 to begin the ninth inning, Kameron Misner walked to lead off the inning, and Will Banfield followed with his third home run of the season to give the Snappers their first lead of the game. The Snappers later added a run on a Cedar Rapids error.
Kyle Nicolas got the start for Beloit and allowed two runs in 4 2-3 innings of work. Josh Simpson pitched 2 1-3 scoreless frames out of the Snappers bullpen and Brady Puckett (2-0) pitched the final two innings without allowing a Kernel run to pick up the victory.
Gabe Synder got the scoring started for the Kernels in the third inning with a single that plated Seth Gray. Griffin Conine knotted the game in the fourth inning with a single that plated Kameron Misner. It was one of only three Beloit hits on the game, two of them coming courtesy of Conine.
Beloit won despite being out-hit 10-3 in the conteset.
Matt Wallner’s fourth home run of the year, a solo shot in the fifth inning, was the game’s only other run.
Kody Funderburk allowed two hits and a run in 5 2-3 innings to pick up the win for Cedar Rapids, while Derek Molina pitched 2 1-3 perfect innings in relief before allowing the three runs (two earned) in the ninth inning to move to 1-1 on the young season.
The Snappers and the Kernels will meet again Friday at 6:35 p.m.