Snappers drop matinee to Captains By Daily News staff Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EASTLAKE, Ohio—The Beloit Snappers dropped their third straight game Wednesday afternoon, losing 8-6 to Lake County in the second game of a six-game series.The Snappers started the game in less than ideal fashion as the Captains jumped all over Snappers starting pitcher Dax Fulton, scoring three runs in the first and three more in the second.Beloit began its comeback in earnest in the third inning when Devin Hairston scored on a wild pitch.The Snappers closed to within 6-2 on an RBI single by Troy Johnston in the fourth, and Bennett Hostetler doubled home Connor Scott to make it 6-3 in the sixth.Later in the sixth, Hairston reached on an error by Lake County shortstop Jose Tena, which brought home Hostetler scoring to make it 6-4.After another wild pitch scored a Beloit run in the seventh to make it 6-5, Ricky Aracena hit his third home run of the season to finally tie the game in the eighth inning.The good feeling didn’t last, as Raynel Delgado cracked his eighth homer of the season, a two-run shot that gave the Captains an 8-6 lead.Eli Villalobos (1-3) took the loss after allowing the Delgado homer. Cody Mincey did an outstanding job in relief, throwing 4 1-3 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits while striking out six.The Snappers and Captains will meet again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Janesville home BMHS student arrested in Portland Avenue homicide Six accused of prostitution charges Three adults injured at BMHS on Thursday History changes hands at Rindfleisch Flowers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime