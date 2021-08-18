BELOIT — 19-year old Miami Marlins prospect Dax Fulton made his debut on the mound for the Beloit Snappers Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Fulton, the 40th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, pitched five innings and allowed four runs (three earned) to pick up the loss in a 4-2 Peoria victory.
The win allowed the Chiefs to knot the six-game series at a game each.
Fulton, a native of Oklahoma City, posted a 2-4 record with a 4.30 ERA in 15 starts for Jupiter of the Southeast A League. Listed as the eighth best prospect in the Marlins organization by MLB.com, Fulton is one of the youngest players in the league.
Peoria's Masyn Winn gave Fulton a rude welcome to the league, hitting a 1-2 pitch out of the park to lead off the Peoria first inning.
Beloit's Troy Johnston connected with the equalizer, his 12th shot of the season to right-center field in the second.
The Chiefs took the lead for good in the third on an RBI groundout by Jordan Walker before adding a pair of runs against Fulton in the fourth.
The Snappers played longball again in the sixth when Kameron Misner connected on his 11th homer of the season to make it 4-2.
Michael YaSenka (1-8) won his first game of the season after pitching 5 1-3 innings and allowing two runs.
The Snappers and Chiefs will battle again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.