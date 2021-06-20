PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Snappers fell back to an even .500 on the season at 21-21 after dropping the finale of their six-game series with Peoria 6-3 on Sunday.
The Snappers, who still were able to take four of six games in the series, fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first on a three-run homer by Brady Whalen.
Beloit fought back to tie the game in the sixth inning on a pair of home runs. Troy Johnston stayed red-hot with a two-run blast, his sixth of the season, and Nic Ready had a solo poke to tie the game.
Jhon Torres kept the home run derby going with a solo shot in the seventh, and the Chiefs capped the scoring in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Francisco Hernandez and an RBI single from Torres.
Zach King got the start for Beloit and allowed three runs in 4 2-3 innings. Eric Brabrand (1-2) took the loss after allowing the Torres homer in the seventh.
The Snappers will head back to Beloit to host Quad Cities beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. It’s the first of a 12-game homestand for the club. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Snappers coin bank sponsored by Educators Credit Union.
• WEEKEND RECAP: The Snappers shut out the Chiefs 5-0 on Friday night behind a strong effort from two hurlers.
Bryan Hoeing (3-3) got the start and pitched six scoreless frames, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Jake Walters notched his first save of the season, going the final three frames and allowing just one walk while striking out five.
The Snappers held a tenuous 1-0 lead after six innings, but Ricky Aracena gave the pitching staff some breathing room with the game’s biggest hit, a three-run double.
Saturday’s game was a true slugfest, with the Snappers coming out on top by a 15-8 margin. Beloit pounded out 16 hits, highlighted by a cycle by Johnston.
Johnston finished the game 4-for-6 with four runs scored and six RBI. The Snappers exploded for six runs in the second inning and cruised to the win. Conner Scott added three hits and scored four times, while Will Banfield had two hits and three runs.
Kyle Nicolas (3-1) got the start and the win, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings of work before the Beloit bullpen struggled down the stretch.