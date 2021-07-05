BELOIT—After a strong start to their series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, winning three of the first four games, the Beloit Snappers dropped the final two to slip to 26-28 for the season.
First the good news. After back-to-back walk-off wins, Beloit knocked off the Timber Rattlers 5-4 on Friday night thanks to a four-run seventh inning that featured an RBI double by Thomas Jones and a three-run home run by Marcos Rivera. It was Rivera’s second blast of the year and put Beloit on top 5-1.
The Snappers needed the cushion. The Timber Rattlers got a two-run homer by Thomas Dillard in the eighth inning and a lead-off homer by LG Castillo in the ninth. Reliever Jackson Rose then collected the final three outs to preserve starter Zach King’s victory.
King threw seven innings, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts. He set a season-high in innings and tied his season high in Ks. Bubba Hollins led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run.
The win got the Snappers back to .500 at 26-26, but not for long. They fell behind 12-3 Saturday and while they rallied for six runs in the bottom of the ninth, they fell short, 12-9.
The Timber Rattlers blasted three home runs and scored eight times in the first five innings, adding four more in the late innings. The Snappers got three runs back in the sixth on an RBI single by Griffin Conine and a two-run double by Will Banfield.
With only one out to play with in the ninth, the Snappers tried to battle back. They collected basck-to-back homers by Kameron Misner and Conine. That was Conine’s 17th home run of the season and fifth in the past six games.
Connor Scott finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk, double and two-run homer. Conine was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Beloit’s pitchers couldn’t keep a lid on the Timber Rattlers in the series finale on Sunday either. Wisconsin won, 16-6.
The Timber Rattlers scored a dozen runs in the first three innings. Beloit got on the board in the third on an RBI double by Tevin Mitchell. The Snappers tacked on three runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by David Martinez, an RBI double by Mitchell and an RBI groundout by Ynmanol Marinez.
The Snappers added two more runs late in the game, but Wisconsin maintained a comfortable lead.
Mitchell was 2-for-4 with two doubles. Hollins was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Martinez extended his hit streak to six.
After an off day on Monday, the Snappers hit the road to play at the South Bend Cubs starting Tuesday. They return to Pohlman Field for the final time July 13-18 against Quad Cities before moving into ABC Supply Stadium downtown starting Aug. 3.
• NOTES: For more information on tickets or group outings, call the Snappers front office at 608-362-2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.