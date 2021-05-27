BELOIT—Griffin Conine feels like he’s finding the groove.
Conine, the son of “Mr. Marlin” Jeff Conine, is hoping to make a name for himself in the Miami Marlins organization.
The product of Duke University entered the season ranked as the 18th-best prospect in the Marlins’ organization according to MLB.com.
Conine started the season on a tough note, which he said was understandable given a unique spring.
“I think if you look at the numbers, it took all of us a little while to get settled in,” Conine said. “We reported later than usual because the start of the season was pushed back, then we had a COVID situation down there that shut some of us down for a while.
“Once we got up here, it was a little bit of a mess with the housing situation. Again because of COVID, there was no way to do host families, so some of us are in hotels, and some of us were scrambling a little to find something. So it definitely took me a while to get settled, but once I did, I started feeling good at the plate.”
Good, indeed. Conine has five home runs in his past 10 games, and at one point hit three in two games.
“It was nice to get going, that’s for sure,” Conine said. “After missing last year, and then during the winter really just hitting against a pitching machine dialed all the way up, it was good to feel like things were back to normal again.”
Conine is hitting a modest .265, but his 12 walks bring his all-important on-base percentage to an even .400.
Coming into the season, Conine was intent on getting his strikeout rate down from 2019, when he struck out 125 times in just 304 at-bats while playing in the Midwest League with Lansing.
With 30 strikeouts in his first 68 at-bats, that number still isn’t where Conine wants it to be.
“It’s a lot higher than I like it, but again I strike that up to just not being comfortable in the box the first couple of weeks,” Conine said. “It’s definitely starting to come down and I’m starting to get a lot of that confidence back. And I like the walk numbers, too. I’m starting to learn how they are going to pitch me in this league, and I’m seeing a lot of balls. I’m learning to just be patient and swing at strikes when they come at me.”
Conine is enjoying his time in Beloit after nearly a month.
“It’s definitely been interesting so far,” Conine said. “Nic Ready and I are actually staying on a farm right now. This nice couple is renting out the guest house on their property, and it’s been great to have a place to ourselves. It’s really peaceful, and it’s been a blessing. Beloit is a change of scenery, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
The Snappers’ offensive identity thus far has been to keep attacking, no matter the score.
“We have so much talent on this team,” Conine said. “We feel like we can compete with with anyone, and we haven’t felt the slightest bit overmatched. There’s a lot of confidence knowing that we are never out of a game. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of.”
Conine was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2018 draft, but when he was traded to the Marlins in September, it felt like he was coming home.
“The first thing I felt was really just shock,” Conine said. “I really loved my time with the Blue Jays organization and made a lot of great friends. I actually found out about it when I was scrolling Twitter, and a few minutes later the Blue Jays called to tell me.
“After the shock wore off, it was really like a dream come true. Playing for the organization that I grew up rooting for and going to their games, to be able to play for that Marlins organization is just amazing.”