BELOIT—Some random thoughts as we head into Week Whatever of COVID hell...
If you’re wondering whether the Beloit Snappers will benefit in leaving the Oakland Athletics to become the affiliate of the Miami Marlins, you may want to consider a recent rundown of minor-league operations by Bleacher Report.
The sports website ranks only two teams’ farm systems worse than the 28th-placed A’s.
The Marlins, according to BR, have the second-best minor-league organization, behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.
BR states that while Derek Jeter and Miami’s new ownership group took a lot of flack when they immediately gutted the MLB roster, they managed to qualify for the postseason in 2020 and they have a good chance of sustaining their success because of all the young talent they acquired through trades.
Talented Sixto Sanchez, Jazz Chisholm, Jesus Sanchez, Monte Harrison and Lewin Diaz were all obtained through deals, but they are only part of the team’s talented prospect puzzle.
Sanchez, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher, is rated the Marlins’ top prospect. Outfielder JJ Bradey (23) is No. 2, followed by shortstop Chisholm (22), outfielder Sanchez (23), right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera (22), right-handed pitcher Max Meyer (21), left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers (23), outfielder Harrison (25), outfielder Peyton Burdick (23) and first baseman Lewin Diaz (23).
BR also puts in a good word for outfielder Peyton Burdick, a third-round 2019 draft pick who hit .308 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 64 RBIs in Single-A.
Beloit might not be the destination for any of these players, but as the Marlins’ Advanced-A team, you can bet that many others will and there’s talent throughout the pipeline.
This could be a very special summer at the ballpark if COVID-19 cooperates.
Now that Kyrie Irving has decided to end his hiatus from the Brooklyn Nets, do that Milwaukee Bucks have any chance of a title run? Even without Irving, the Nets were able to close out the Bucks Monday night.
Of course they do, although it sure isn’t going to be easy. The Nets now possess three quality closing options in games. The Bucks? Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the MVP and he puts up MVP numbers. But at the ends of games, teams have found some kryptonite. They clog the lane and beg him to beat them with outside shots.
Instead, the Bucks turned to Khris Middleton and his shot clanked off in Monday night’s 125-123 loss in Brooklyn.
Sure, Irving didn’t play, but we’ll have to wait and see what his presence means. It’s a 72-game schedule and a lot can happen for the Bucks, too. They’re better with Jrue Holiday and he’s going to become even more valuable as he learns his teammates.
But for the Bucks to be able to derail the Nets, Celtics and Heat of the NBA East, they’re still going to ride their MVP and he needs an answer for teams disrespecting his game outside the paint.
For those of you Green Bay Packers fans who are clearly not members of the Buck and Aikman fan club, rather than have them ruin your Sunday viewing pleasure, mute the TV and tune into the Packers radio network.
But here’s a hint. If you leave the volume on and you choose headphones to drown them out, do not holler an expletive when something goes wrong, or cheer when something goes right.
There’s about a 7-second delay on the TV broadcast. You’ll save yourself a lot of tension in the living room if you can hide your reactions by burying your head in a throw pillow. The voice of experience talking here.