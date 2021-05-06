GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Snappers came away with their first victory of the season Thursday night, a 6-3 triumph over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The Snappers got off to an excellent start as Connor Scott hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to put Beloit on top. Bubba Hollins gave the Snappers a 3-0 lead with a two-run double that plated Thomas Jones and Griffin Conine, who had both walked.
The score remained 3-0 until the top of the fifth inning, when Scott had another extra-base hit, this time a triple. When the relay throw to third attempting to cut down Scott entered the dugout, Scott was awarded home to make it 4-0.
Just when it appeared the Snappers would cruise to victory, the Timber Rattlers rallied for three runs in the seventh frame. Carlos Rodriguez’s double scored Hayden Cantrelle to make it 4-1.
Korry Howell then hit a fly ball to center field that Scott couldn’t corral for a three-base error, plating Rodriguez in the process to make it 4-2.
Je’Von Ward then hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.
Starter Kyle Nicolas was terrific for the Snappers, allowing just one run over five innings to pick up the win. Nicolas allowed just one hit while walking four and striking out eight.
The Snappers added an insurance run in the eighth when Nic Ready singled home Hollins to provide the final margin.
Zach Leban picked up the save, working a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts.
The Snappers will continue their series with the Timber Rattlers Friday at 6:30 p.m.