CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers ended the first portion of their grueling 12-game road trip in positive fashion, defeating Cedar Rapids 4-0 behind a stellar pitching performance Sunday afternoon.
The Snappers, who won just one of the first five games in the six-game series, allowed just two Kernels hits in the victory.
Connor Scott got the scoring started with a solo home run, his fourth of the season, in the third inning.
The score remained 1-0 until the ninth inning, when Ricky Aracena doubled home Marcos Rivera and Scott singled home David Martinez and Aracena to make it 4-0.
George Soriano got the start for the Snappers and threw four scoreless innings, allowing both Kernels hits and a walk while striking out eight.
Jake Walters was nearly perfect in his five innings of relief, allowing just a walk while striking out four. Walters improved to 3-2 on the season after earning the win.
The Snappers will take Monday off before traveling to Peoria for another six-game series. When that set is complete, Beloit will return on home on Tuesday, August 3 to open their brand new downtown stadium.
• WEEKEND RECAP: On Friday, the Snappers fell 2-1, with all three runs coming in the third inning of the game. Aracena was the lone Snapper with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.
Antonio Valez was outstanding for Beloit, allowing only two runs in seven innings. He didn’t walk a batter while striking out eight, but was saddled with the tough-luck loss to move to 3-2 on the season.
Saturday, Beloit fell the Snappers fell 10-4. Beloit scored all four runs in the seventh inning to rally from a 4-2 deficit only to see the Kernels score five times in the seventh and three more in the eighth to secure the victory.
Victor Victor Mesa went 2-for-4 for the Snappers, as did Ynmanol Marinez.