Snappers bounce back with win By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 4, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Snappers first baseman Troy Johnston celebrates after hitting the first home run in ABC Supply Stadium history Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A trio of home runs, the first in ABC Supply Stadium history, lifted the Beloit Snappers to a 5-0 victory over Wisconsin Wednesday night.After dropping Tuesday night’s ballpark opener in extra innings, the Snappers wouldn’t be denied their first victory celebration in their new digs.Snappers starting pitcher Antonio Velez was simply outstanding, going seven scoreless innings and striking out 10 while allowing just one hit and no walks.Troy Johnston hit a pair of home runs to pace the offensive attack while Velez was silencing the Timber Rattlers’ bats.Johnston’s first blast went to right-center field and gave the Snappers a 1-0 lead in the second inning.Conner Scott scored on an error in the third inning to give the Snappers a 2-0 advantage.Cole Enright kept the Snappers scoring streak going with his first home run of the season in the fourth inning to give Beloit a 3-0 lead.An RB single by Victor Victor Mesa in the seventh inning extended the Snappers’ advantage to 4-0.Johnston struck again in the eighth inning with his second home run of the night and ninth of the season.After Velez’s stint on the mound was complete, Jackson Rose finished the game out with two scoreless frames, allowing just one hit along the way.Joey Matulovich (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Wisconsin after allowing three runs on five hits in five innings. Matulovich didn’t allow a walk while striking out seven Snappers.Brewers prospect Joe Gray Jr. picked up both of Wisconsin’s hits.The Snappers and Timber Rattlers will continue their series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with game three of their six-game series. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snappers Abc Supply Stadium Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fans cheer on Snappers at inaugural night of new ABC Supply Stadium E-scooters draw criticism, support from Beloit residents after rollout Jacobs resigns from Beloit School Board Beloit man sentenced in intoxicated driving crash that killed teen School, other buildings and vehicles struck by gunfire in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime