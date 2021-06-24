BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers had an evening to forget Thursday at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers allowed at least one run in each of the first five innings in a 10-3 loss.
It was the second straight defeat in the series for the Snappers, who took down the River Bandits in game one of the series.
Bryan Hoeing suffered the brunt of the damage for Beloit, allowing nine runs (all earned) and 10 hits in 4 1-3 innings of work.
Vinnie Pasquantino hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to put the River Bandits up 1-0.
Jake Means homered in the second, while Jimmy Govern and Tucker Bradley later added homers against Hoeing, with Bradley adding a three-run triple in the fifth to make it a 10-0 game.
The Snappers finally got on the board in the seventh when Nic Ready doubled home Troy Johnston. Marcos Rivera hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that plated Ready to make it 10-3.
Bradley finished the game 3-for-4 with five runs batted in to lead the River Bandit charge.
The teams will meet again Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. before the series finale, which will take place Sunday at 2:05 p.m.