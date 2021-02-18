BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers will stay the Snappers … for at least one more season.
Owner Quint Studer announced in a letter to fans on the team’s website that instead of changing the nickname in 2021 as was planned, the rebrand won’t occur until 2022.
“We will play as the Snappers for the full 2021 season,” Studer stated. “We’re very excited to dedicate the 2021 season as a proper farewell tour to the Snappers identity and celebrate the history of professional baseball in Beloit at both Pohlman Field and the new downtown stadium.”
The team also announced its 120-game 2021 season, which includes 60 home games, between May 4 and Sept. 19.
The Snappers Farewell Season begins on the road May 4-9 in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Beloit will host the South Bend Cubs May 11-16.
The schedule concludes on Sept. 19 with a six-game road series against the Lake County Captains.
A six-game series format will be followed throughout the 2021 season with the Snappers playing on Tuesday-Sunday each week. Monday will serve as a league-wide off-day throughout the season to allow for easier team travel.
Another change for 2021 is that there will be no playoffs.
To limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Snappers will play 19 of their 20 series in 2021 against teams in the High-A Central League’s West Division. Stadium capacity limits are expected to be implemented for the 2021 season and will be announced at a later date.
Studor cited two milestones reached last week with the hiring of team president Jeff Jurgella and the signing of a 10-year deal as the Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
“A year ago today, it was unlikely Beloit would have a professional baseball team in 2021, but thanks to the hard work of the Beloit Baseball board and the commitment of Diane Hendricks and other supporters of the stadium project, Beloit now has a bright long-term future as an affiliated Minor League team and will be opening a state-of-the-art stadium this summer that will serve both as a great venue for baseball but also a year-round community events center.”
Jurgella said that the new Professional Development License system will give the team the opportunity to take advantage of MLB’s marketing, merchandising and media departments when it chooses to showcase its new team identity. The team will be the first to partner directly with MLB to unveil a new team identity.
“It is a win-win for our organization,” Jurgella said. “The history of the Snappers will be honored with a full-season sendoff and our organization will have the opportunity to tap into the talent and resources of Major League Baseball to bring the name selected by our fans through the fan vote to life in even bigger and better ways.”