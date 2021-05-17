BELOIT—What had long been a foregone conclusion became official Monday afternoon: The Beloit Snappers and Riverbend Stadium Authority announced ABC Supply as the exclusive naming rights partner for ABC Supply Stadium, the team’s soon-to-be-opened downtown stadium.
“ABC Supply is proud to be part of the Beloit community,” said the Director of Marketing & National Business Development for ABC Supply Rich Thompson. “This community has been integral to ABC’s success from the beginning, and we are thrilled to have our name associated with this amazing stadium.”
ABC Supply Stadium plans to provide a year-round community center for a diverse range of public and private events.
“ABC Supply Stadium will be one of the finest Minor League stadiums in the country and will serve as a gathering point for our community,” said team president Jeff Jurgella. “Our mission as an organization is to improve the quality of life in our community, and ABC Supply Stadium will help bring that mission to life and provide year-round affordable, family-fun.”
Snappers owner Quint Studer said the team is indebted to Diane Hendricks.
“Our organization and our community are very grateful to Diane and ABC Supply for their commitment to our community and to ensuring that Minor League Baseball has a long-term future in Rock County,” Studer said. “Given the instrumental role Diane and ABC Supply played in bringing this beautiful stadium to Beloit, we’re proud that it will have their name.”
ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled to open mid-summer in 2021.