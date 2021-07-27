BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers have a busy week ahead of them.
The Snappers will open ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday night when the squad hosts Wisconsin at 6:35 p.m.
Before then, fans have a chance to get a sneak peek of the stadium on Thursday when the club hosts a family movie night, with a showing of “The Sandlot”. Capacity is limited for the showing, with a $5 entry fee.
The Snappers also announced that opening night tickets are sold out. Gates to the parking lot will open at 5 p.m., and the stadium gates will open at 5:30. The club is urging fans to plan ahead when considering parking options.
All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket as well as a special keepsake as they exit the park. Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band will be playing on the concourse prior to the game, and former Indianapolis Colts coach and Beloit Memorial graduate Jim Caldwell will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra will be performing the national anthem, while the club will be debuting its brand new concession items. Post-game fireworks will cap the historic evening on the banks of the Rock River.
The Snappers and Timber Rattlers will play a six-game series, with all games until Sunday’s 2:05 p.m. start beginning at 6:35 p.m.