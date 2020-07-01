BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers certainly aren’t wasting any time getting a head start on the 2021 season.
Just a day after Minor League Baseball announced the season was canceled, the Snappers are taking season ticket orders for the 2021 season.
The club announced that four different pricing tiers are available: Stadium Club, In the Action Seats, Box Seats and Reserved Seats.
The Stadium Club is the team’s exclusive area which will sit atop the third base line. Included in the price is an upscale meal and drinks before every game. Cost for this package is $2,450, or $35/per game.
The In the Action Seat package includes seats in the first three rows behind home plate for $840, or $12 per game.
Box seats, those behind home plate or down either line, can be had for $700, or $10 per game.
THe final tier is reserved seating down either base line. Like all seats in the stadium bowl, reserved seats will include a seat back and cup holder. Reserved seats are $560, or $8 per game.
The Snappers expect to move into the new ballpark by the middle of June, which would put them nearly halfway through the Midwest League schedule.