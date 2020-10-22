BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers have a lot of balls in the air at the moment.
When some of them come down is anyone’s guess.
The Snappers, via owner-in-waiting Quint Studer, recently put out a press release via their various social media accounts that addressed several issues that fans of the club might be curious about.
• NEW STADIUM: On the topic of the new ballpark currently being built in downtown Beloit, Studer said progress was going well, and encouraged fans to either drive by or check out the live construction cam that can be found on snappersbaseball.com.
• TEAM NAME: The Snappers announced their intention to re-brand the club, prompting a lot of controversy locally. After paring the list down to five finalists, Studer said the team will wait until all details, including logos and uniforms are finalized.
Thus, the new identity isn’t expected to be announced until the spring.
• AFFILIATION: Studer addressed the idea that the Snappers’ relationship with the Oakland A’s, which began in 2013, could be in jeopardy. Since Major League Baseball is now in charge of lining up affiliations, and it’s the league’s prerogative that all affiliates be as close to the Major League club as is feasible, a continued union of Oakland and Beloit seems unlikely to occur.
• POHLMAN FIELD: In a move that was perhaps unexpected, the team is pouring some limited resources into Pohlman Field, which will serve as the team’s home until the new ballpark is ready (estimated to be mid-June). New infield sod and dirt was laid, while the field and bullpen pitcher’s mounds were also redone.
• STAFF CHANGES: Studer mentioned the team has secured a search firm to help them find candidates for what will be a marquee job in the organization: The President of Gateway Baseball. No timeline was given in relation to the hire.