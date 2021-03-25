BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers have announced the hiring of two full-time positions to their front office. Brent Bartels has been hired as the Media and Public Relations Manager and Phillip Masterson has been hired as Ticketing and Box Office Operations Manager.
Bartels, 21, joined the team March 1 after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Journalism in Sports Media and Broadcasting Production in December 2020. He is from Sioux Falls, S.D.
Bartels served as the assistant broadcaster and media manager for the Sioux Falls Canaries in 2019. In 2020, he was with the Fremont Moo in the Expedition League as broadcaster, graphic designer and social media manager. During his college years, he interned at HuskerVision where he gained experience in video production, video editing and graphic design.
Masterson joined the Snappers from Oklahoma State University where he spent two seasons as a Ticket Sales Coordinator for football, basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling. He holds a Business Management Degree from the University of Florida as well as an MBA from the University of Tampa.
Masterson started his career while at South Florida in Marketing and Game Presentation. His ticket sales experience also includes one season with the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays of the MLB.
The Snappers are still seeking to fill two full-time positions listed on Teamworkonline.com as a Creative Services Director and a Head Groundskeeper.