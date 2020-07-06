To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we have selected 10 of the best games of that season. No. 7 was what we’d like to call a typical victory, including outstanding pitching and just enough offense, provided mostly by slugger Derek Hacopian.
BELOIT—Manager Dub Kilgo often said his team did just enough to win.
A 5-1 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Aug. 27, 1995, was the perfect example of just that.
Timber Rattlers starter Chris Beck was sailing along with a no-hitter through five innings at Pohlman Field. Right, the Snappers had him right where they wanted him. Beloit scored five times in the sixth inning, collecting all five of its hits in the game, and ultimately sending 1,750 fans home happy.
Derek Hacopian summarized the Snappers perfectly.
“We’re a team that hangs in there and doesn’t panic,” said the slugger, who bashed his 21st home run with two teammates aboard in the sixth inning. “We’ve had a lot of guys come through in the clutch for us this year. We’ve played a close game with Wisconsin and we’ve generally been able to come out on top.”
Of course no one was more clutch than Hacopian all season. The Midwest League All-Star was a college star at the University of Maryland and was the ACC’s Player of the Year in 1992. He batted .324 in Class A ball in the Cleveland Indians organization and in 1993 he batted .315 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs. he was hitting .300 in 1994, but back problems and elbow surgery led to the Indians cutting him and the Milwaukee Brewers signed him.
So at the age of 25—young for just about everything except playing Class A baseball—Hacopian found himself starting over. Instead of sulking, he made the most of a less than ideal situation. He was a mentor for younger Snappers and a terror at the plate.
“This is by no means easy here,” Hacopian said. “I’m still facing guys throwing hard trying to get me out. You can’t get lackadaisical thinking you’re too good for the league or the next thing you know they’re going to be on top of you.”
The win over Wisconsin was Beloit’s 84th of the season, just two shy of the franchise record established in 1984. The Snappers improved to 84-48 overall and 39-23 in the second half to hold a slim lead over the Rockford Cubbies.
Hacopian knew the value of momentum as the regular-season came to a close.
“You want to go into the playoffs hot,” he said. “Rockford is the team we’re going to start off with. We want to see how we match up.”
The clash with Wisconsin was a Beck-vs.-Beck day. Beloit’s Greg Beck had the better of the duel, raising his record to 5-2 by allowing only one run in seven innings. After 30 relief appearances, Beck was making his fourth start.
Beloit gave him the offense he needed in the sixth. Scott Krause led off with a double and after Michael Dumas flied out, Alex Andreopoulos belted an RBI single. Ron Belliard then singled and Hacopian smashed a 1-2 slider over the center field fence.
“It was just by chance that we put it together in one inning,” Hacopian said. “(Beck) had a pretty good fastball and slider and he was actually effectively wild. We were a little impatient early on. It took us awhile to figure him out.
Drew Williams kept the sixth alive with a walk and stole second. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
Beloit’s Beck got through the seventh with some difficulty, allowing a run. The Snappers summoned Greg “Moon” Mullins from the bullpen to pitch two scoreless innings.
Beloit improved to 17-8 in August, 43-13 in games in which it hit a home run and 14-6 against Wisconsin.
“They’ve lost some heartbreakers to us,” Hacopian said.
As for Hacopian, the call-up he hoped for with the Brewers never came. He was still around in September, helping the Snappers capture their lone pennant.
“This is a great group of guys and everyone gets along really well,” he said. “Staing here and playing the whole year wouldn’t be the end of the world.”
• FOOTNOTE: Hacopian was traded by the Brewers to the Detroit Tigers for left-handed pitcher Kevin Wickander on Sept. 12, 1995. The Brewers released Wickander on Aug. 12, 1996.
• ADDITIONAL FOOTNOTE: As of Aug. 27, 1995, former Beloit Brewer B.J. Surhoff was hitting .353 after a four-hit, four-RBI performance against the Minnesota Twins. Surhoff got his career underway in Beloit in 1985 as the top pick in the entire draft. He batted .332 in 76 games in Beloit. BDN reporter Alex Gary tracked him down during the team’s homestand in Milwaukee and he said of his stint in Beloit: “That’s getting to be a long time ago. Obviously, when I look back at Beloit, it was a good place for me because it really served as a springboard to get me where I am.”