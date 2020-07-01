To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we have selected 10 of the best games of that season. No. 8 on the list is a memorable pitching performance by starter Steve Woodard on a scorching hot day at Pohlman Field.
BELOIT—Ever wonder whose Major League debut as a Milwaukee Brewer should rank No. 1?
Surely it had to belong to Robin Yount, or Paul Molitor or maybe Ryan Braun?
Nope.
The best debut of a Brewer was by none other than Steve Woodard, who also happened to be the winning pitcher on Aug. 13, 1995 when the title-bound Beloit Snappers flattened the Kane County Cougars, 12-5. That game ranks No. 8 on our Top Ten list.
His line wasn’t even that great on the scorchingly hot day at Pohlman Field, except for one particular statistic: He fanned a season-high 15 batters.
The unusual thing that day was that despite having great stuff, two Cougars blasted pitches out of the yard off him. Aaron Harvey lined a three-run homer off the scoreboard in the fifth inning, but all that did was bring Kane County back to within 10-3.
In the eighth, with Beloit up 12-3, Dennis Castro belted a fastball over the center field fence for a two-run homer.
Even that was a good pitch, Woodard said at the time.
“It was a fastball down and in,” he said. “It was pretty good. I give him credit for hitting it.”
Still, he might have stuck with something off-speed. His changeup was never better and his curveball was good, too.
“I felt really good,” he said. “That’s the first time I’ve been out there that long in awhile.”
Woodard went on to finish the season strong, going 7-4, and in 115 innings he allowed 113 hits. He walked only 31 and fanned 94. But his 4.54 wasn’t all that impressive on a team that had a joint ERA just over 3.00
Still, Woodard would go on to have the best debut ever by a Brewer.
In 1997, at the age of 22, Woodard opened the season in AA El Paso and had just one start when injuries to Milwaukee starters Ben McDonald and Jeff D’Amico (right, Woodard’s 1995 Beloit teammate) left the Brewers badly in need of a starter facing back-to-back doubleheaders.
On July 28, 1997, Woodard pitched eight innings of one-hit ball as he outdueled Toronto and Cy Young winner Roger Clemens in a 1-0 victory.
Toronto’s Otis Nixon led off the game with a double and the Brewers did not allow another hit. Nixon went on to steal third with one out, but Woodard struck out Joe Carter and Carlos Delgado to end the threat.
Woodard walked Alex Gonzalez with one out in the third and then retired the final 17 in order. Mike Fetters retired the final three. Woodard had 12 strikeouts, the most in an MLB debut since 1975. It was only two off the team record at that time of 14 held by Moose Haas. Ben Sheets now has the mark of 18 in 2004.
Woodard made just six more starts in 1997, going 3-3 with a 5.15 earned run average. He went 10-12, 4.18, in 1998 and 11-8 and 4.52 in 1999. After going 1-7 with a 5.96 ERA in 2000 he was traded to Cleveland with Bob Wickman and Jason Bere for Richie Sexson, Kane Davis and Paul Rigdon. Woodard went on to pitch for Texas and Boston, posting career numbers of 32-36 and 4.94.
Back to the game with Kane County: Scott Nate pitched the ninth to finish off the Cougars and as for the offense, it was a big day for Ron Belliard and Toby Kominek. Both Belliard and Derek Hacopian collected RBI doubles in the first inning off Cougar starter Walter Miranda. Kominek had a three-run homer in the fourth and Belliard tacked on a two-run blast in the sixth.
With the victory, the first-half Central Division champion Snappers moved into a tie with the Rockford Cubbies for first place at 30-19.
A footnote: During the game, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that due to shortstop Danny Klassen nursing a sore knee and backup Josh Tyler breaking his hand earlier in the week, former Beloit Brewer Michael Dumas was been reassigned to Beloit from Class A Stockton. Dumas had hit .308 with 86 RBI and 41 stolen bases for Beloit in 1994. He had played in both AA El Paso and Stockton in 1995, not to mention a stint as a replacement player for the Milwaukee Brewers during spring training. Dumas would end up playing for the Snappers right through the regular season and playoffs.