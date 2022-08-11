Cubs Reds Baseball

Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP)—After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.

Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball’s second annual “Field of Dreams” game.

