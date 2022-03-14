PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP)—Cameron Smith was unflappable as ever on a TPC Sawgrass stage that causes so much anxiety.
Through 13 holes in the final round at The Players Championship, Smith had only one par. With a two-stroke lead on the par-3 17th hole and staring at an island, he delivered the boldest shot of his career. When he punched out from under the trees into the water on the closing hole, he never panicked.
Only after the 28-year-old Australian capped off a long week with the biggest win of his career did he lose control of his emotions.
This was more about family than his $3.6 million prize, his three-year exemption to the majors and his five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
Waiting for him off the 18th green were his mother Sharon and his sister Melanie, whom he had not seen in more than two years because of travel restrictions Down Under from the pandemic. They arrived a week before The Players Championship to see Smith in his adopted hometown of Ponte Vedra Beach.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women’s basketball team learned its WNIT opponent Monday afternoon when the field was released.
The Golden Eagles will take on Ball State Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Al Maguire Center.
The winner of that game will take on either Purdue or Southern Illinois.
Marquette finished the season with a record of 21-10, while Ball State enters with a mark of 20-12.
PRO FOOTBALL
PITTSBURGH (AP)—Mitchell Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process.
A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.
PRO BASEBALL
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP)—All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday.
Tatis apparently suffered the injury early in the offseason and felt it when he began preparing for spring training, Preller said.
Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.