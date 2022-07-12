BELOIT—Cedar Rapids’ starter Cade Povich looked poised out the gate, and he pitched one of the best games of his career as he helped shut out the Beloit Sky Carp 10-0 Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
“He just kept our hitters off balance,” Sky Carp manager Jorge Hernandez said. “He was changing speeds and controlling his fastball for strikes real well. His off-speed pitch kept us off balance. He’s a tough leftie, and (Cedar Rapids) has a good pitching staff. We’re going to face some good pitchers this week.”
Povich showed he was going to be a problem early as he struck out seven and only allowed two hits through four innings.
Beloit starter Chris Mokma held Cedar Rapids scoreless through two innings, but in the third Aaron Sabato brought home Kyler Fedko, who reached on a leadoff double, after a sharp ground ball ate up Nasim Nunez at short.
The Kernels surged ahead with a big fourth inning where they hit two two-run homers.
Sabato doubled to drive in another run and send Mokma packing, and Alerick Soularie hit a double to score the sixth and final run of the inning.
Mokma’s day ended after 3 2-3 innings where he allowed seven hits, seven runs, six of them earned, and three walks.
“Today was just one of those days that didn’t go his way,” Hernandez said. “Everything that he threw, they hit. They hit it where nobody was at. It was just one of those nights, and I think the team played badly overall.”
Cedar Rapids blew the game open in the fifth after hitting four RBI doubles off reliever Matt Givin to bump its lead up to 10-0.
Hernandez said that sometimes the game of baseball can be unpredictable on a day-to-day basis.
“Baseball is sometimes a little crazy,” he said. “It was not our night, it was their night. But, we should be ready to bounce back and be ready to go tomorrow. Everything didn’t go our way and everything went their way.”
Tyler Mitzel finally stopped the bleeding with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning.
Povich finished his stellar outing after six innings, only allowing three hits and one walk while striking out 10.
The Kernels tacked on another run in the ninth to make it 11-0.
The bullpen slammed the door on a dominating pitching performance for Cedar Rapids, combining for three no-hit innings.
Victor Mesa Jr. had two of the three Sky Carp hits. Beloit had four errors on the day, with the normally smooth-fielding Nunez committing two of them.
Hernandez expects his team to bounce back after a night of silent bats, and recent history is on his side.
The Sky Carp lost 3-1 and 4-0 against Peoria last week, combining for only five hits across the two performances before bouncing back to win the last two games of the series.
“These guys know we’re going to bounce back tomorrow,” Hernandez said. “We got M.D. Johnson on the mound, and it’s going to be a whole lot better of a game. I have all the confidence in the world in these guys. We’re facing a good team, and we’re going to play well against this team.”
Osiris Johnson, the No. 22 prospect in the Marlins organization, made his High-A debut.
Johnson was the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He has stolen eight bases this season and has been hitting well recently, posting a .313 batting average in June.
“He’s a good athlete,” Hernandez said. “He can play all three outfield positions. He can run, he’s got good speed. And he can hit for power. I expect him to help our ballclub.”
The Sky Carp continue their series against Cedar Rapids Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. The game has a later start than usual.
Boxscore
Kernels 11, Sky Carp 0
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Nunez, ss, 4-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-2-0; Banfield, dh, 4-0-0-0; Johnson, lf, 3-0-0-0; Marinez, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Hostetler, c, 3-0-0-0; Rosario, 3b, 2-0-0-0; Bradshaw, rf, 2-0-1-0; Mitchell, rf, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 30-0-3-0.
CEDAR RAPIDS (ab-r-h-rbi)-Fedko, rf, 5-2-2-2; Encarnacion-Strand, dh, 5-1-2-3; Gray, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Sabato, 1b, 5-1-2-1; Soularie, cf, 5-0-1-1; Winkel, c, 5-0-0-0; Rucker, 2b, 4-2-3-0; Javier, ss, 5-2-2-3; Morales, lf, 5-2-2-0. Totals: 43-11-15-10.
Cedar Rapids………001 630 001—11 15 0
Beloit………000 000 000—0 3 4
E: Nunez 2 (18), Salas (1), Marinez (13). LOB: Cedar Rapids 9 Beloit 4. 2b: Fedko 2, Morales, Sabato, Soularie, Rucker 2, Javier, Encarnacion-Strand, Mesa Jr. HR: Javier (9), Encarnacion-Strand (19). SB: Morales (2), Gray (8).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cedar Rapids, Povich 6.0-3-0-0-1-10; Molina 2.0-0-0-0-0-4; Mullenbach 1.0-0-0-0-0-0. Beloit, Mokma 3.2-7-7-4-3-3; Givin 1.1-6-3-3-0-2; Mitzel 2.0-1-0-0-0-2; McInvale 2.0-1-1-1-0-2.
WP: Povich 6. T: 2:36. Att. 1,517.