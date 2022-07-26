BDN_220727_Sky Carp1
Beloit’s Davis Bradshaw tries to slide around Quad Cities’ catcher Luca Tresh’s tag but is called out after attempting to score on a fielder’s choice.

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The last time the Beloit Sky Carp left the field at ABC Supply Stadium it was with a sense of dejection. It had been their sixth consecutive loss, and it put them at 1-11 at home in the second half of the season as they headed into the all-star break.

It was a different scene Tuesday as the Sky Carp left the field in celebration as they edged the Quad Cities Bandits 7-5 to extend their winning streak to four.

