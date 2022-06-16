EASTLAKE, Ohio—The Beloit Sky Carp only had three hits in their game against the Lake County Captains Thursday night.
But two of those hits came when it mattered most, as the Sky Carp beat the Captains 3-1 in 10 innings.
The tie-breaker rule put Will Banfield on second to begin the inning. Tanner Allen drew a walk, and Kyler Castillo singled on a flyball to left to score the first run of the game.
It was Beloit’s first hit since the fourth inning.
Marcus Chiu was hit by a pitch, and Dalvy Rosario singled to left to give the Sky Carp two insurance runs.
Alexfri Planez tried to get something going for the Captains, launching an RBI double to lead off the second.
But Beloit held on to win its second straight game.
It was quite a pitchers’ duel through nine innings.
Captain’s starting pitcher Mason Hickman tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings to start. He ran into trouble when Victor Mesa Jr. dropped a bunt single to break up the perfect game with two outs in the fourth. Bennett Hostetler was hit by a pitch and Ynmanol Marinez walked to load the bases but struck out Will Banfield to end the danger.
Hickman struck out a season-high nine batters.
Beloit starter Pat Monteverde was nearly as impressive, allowing only five hits and zero runs in six innings. Beloit reliever Robinson Martinez pitched two scoreless, no-hit innings, and Chandler Jozwiak only allowed one run and one hit to finish out the game.
The Sky Carp play their fourth of a six-game road trip against Lake County Friday at 6 p.m.