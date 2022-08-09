BDN_220715_Sky Carp2

Beloit leadoff batter Jose Salas is hitting .288, but was 0-for-3 with a walk on Thursday.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—It wasn’t anything too flashy or exciting about the fifth inning, where the Beloit Sky Carp scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead against the West Michigan Whitecaps Tuesday.

Kyler Castillo and Federico Polanco each singled with one out, and Tevin Mitchell grounded out to the shortstop to make it a tie game. One batter later, Jose Salas reached on a fielding error by third baseman Jose King that scored Polanco and gave Beloit the lead, one that would last for the rest of the game as the Sky Carp took the series opener against the Whitecaps.

