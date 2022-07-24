GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Sky Carp took both games of a doubleheader Sunday to secure a three-game sweep of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and break a six-game losing streak.
Beloit entered the all-star break after being swept by the Cedar Rapids Kernels in six games, a series they were outscored 30-7 in.
Saturday’s game was rained out, and the two teams played a doubleheader Sunday, with each game going seven innings instead of the traditional nine.
The Sky Carp jumped on Wisconsin starter Justin Jarvis early in game two Sunday.
Nasim Nunez walked with one out, stole second and then advanced to third on a Bennett Hostetler groundout. Davis Bradshaw, who leads the team with a .315 batting average, scored Nunez on an infield single to third to give Beloit a 1-0 lead.
Dalvy Rosario led off the second with a double, Marcus Chiu grounded out to advance him to third, and Kyler Castillo hit a sac fly to center field to bring him home.
The Sky Carp continued to pile on early with a three-run third inning.
Hostetler and Bradshaw hit back-to-back singles with two outs. Ynmanol Marinez hit an RBI single to right field, and Rosario hit a base-clearing triple to give Beloit a 5-0 lead.
Pat Monteverde tossed five dominant innings, allowing only three hits and no runs while striking out six.
The Timber Rattlers started to ignite a comeback in the sixth. Raul Brito took the mound in relief of Monteverde, and Tristian Peters and Joe Gray Jr. greeted him with a single and double to put runners on second and third.
Ashton McGee grounded out to score Peters, and Darrien Miller hit a single to right to make it a 5-2 game.
Brito ended the scoring there, and Robinson Martinez closed out the seventh with a quick 1-2-3 inning to secure the win for the Sky Carp.
The Timber Rattlers’ bullpen held Beloit’s batters to one hit over three innings, but Jarvis picked up the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs in four innings of work.
Rosario had eight RBIs against Wisconsin and is tied for third on the Sky Carp with 40 this season.
Beloit improves to 11-13 in the second half of the season, and it is six games behind the first-place South Bend Cubs.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Beloit snapped its six-game losing streak in the first game back from the all-star break. A three-run second inning, with a two-run double from Chiu, gave the Sky Carp a 4-1 lead through three innings.
Beloit starter Jackson Rose went five innings with only one earned run on four hits, and the Sky Carp surged ahead after Rosario blasted a three-run home run to help Beloit hold a 9-2 lead in the sixth.
Chris Mokma, pitching in relief, was shelled by Wisconsin batters’ in the sixth. He allowed six runs on six hits to make it 9-8. Rosario got his sixth RBI of the night with a single to make it a two-run game in the eighth.
The Timber Rattlers got one one back in the ninth, but Belot held on for the 10-9 win.
• SATURDAY GAME ONE RECAP: The Sky Carp edged Wisconsin in a 1-0 pitchers’ duel. Beloit got a run in the first without even recording a hit. Nunez walked, stole second and then scored after he stole third and the throw went into the outfield.
It would be the only score of the game for either team. Sky Carp starter Dax Fulton went 5 2-3 innings with four hits and nine strikeouts. Timber Rattlers starter Antoine Kelly tossed five innings with four hits and seven strikeouts.
Tyler Mitzel closed out the game for the Sky Carp with 1 1-3 innings of one hit, no-run baseball. Reliever Joey Matulovich pitched two innings for Wisconsin and allowed no hits and one walk.
The Sky Carp return to Beloit Tuesday at 6:35 for a six-game series against Quad Cities.
• SUNDAY’S GAME TWO BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 5, Timber Rattlers 2
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Nunez, ss, 2-1-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-0-0; Hostetler, c, 3-1-2-0; Bradshaw, lf, 3-1-2-1; Marinez, dh, 4-1-1-1; Rosario, 3b, 3-1-2-2; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Castillo, rf, 2-0-0-1. Totals: 28-5-8-5.
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Acosta, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Peters, lf, 3-1-2-0; Gray Jr., rf, 3-1-1-0; McGee, 1b, 3-0-0-1; Murray, 3b, 3-0-2-0; Miller, dh, 2-0-1-1; Hall, c, 3-0-0-0; Pinero, ss, 3-0-0-0; Doston, cf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Wisconsin………000 002 0—2 6 0
Beloit………113 000 0—5 8 0
LOB: Wisconsin 5, Beloit 7. 2b: Rosario, Chiu, Gray Jr. 3b: Rosario. SB: Nunez 2 (46), Bradshaw (7).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wisconsin, Jarvis 4.0-7-5-5-2-3; Mort 1.0-0-0-0-1-3; Meeker 1.0-1-0-0-0-1; Floyd 1.0-0-0-0-0-1. Beloit, Monteverde 5.0-3-0-0-1-6; Brito 1.0-3-2-2-0-1; Martinez 1.0-0-0-0-0-1.
WP: Monteverde 3. T: 2:03. Att. 2,664.