BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp jumped all over the South Bend Cubs early on their way to a 5-3 victory on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The win broke the Sky Carp’s three-game losing streak and helped climb up their record in the six-game series to 2-1.
Gabe Bierman recorded his second win of the season after lasting 6 2-3 innings and only allowing three runs, two of them earned, on six hits. He didn’t allow a walk and struck out five.
The righty put the Sky Carp in a 1-0 deficit after Kevin Alcantara reached on a fielding error, Ezequiel Pagan singled and James Triantos brought the runner home on a groundout.
Of course, a nice cushion will always help a pitcher on the mound, and Beloit did that in a major way.
Yiddi Cappe smacked a one-run double to score Kahlil Watson, who had walked, to get the scoring started in the first. Bradshaw followed him up with a two-run single, scoring Jacob Berry, who had singled, and Cappe.
Joe Mack capped off the hot start with an RBI single into left field and Brady Allen made it 5-1 in the fourth with a solo homer to right.
Pagan cut it to a two-run game after a two-run double in the fifth, but a Sky Carp bullpen combo of Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard locked down the game by not allowing a hit or walk.
Mack had two hits while five different Beloit players scattered single hits.
• PEREZ PITCHES WIN: Ex-Snapper Eury Perez tossed five solid innings as he recorded his first major league win in the Miami Marlins’ 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Perez made his MLB debut last Friday at 20 years and 27 days, becoming the youngest pitcher in team history. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out six on Thursday.
Perez is on an inning and pitch limit and was replaced by Matt Barnes in the sixth. Jeimer Candelario tagged Perez (1-0) in the fourth with a solo shot that went 443 feet to center for his fifth home run of the season.