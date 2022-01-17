BELOIT—Jorge Hernandez was impressed by what he saw in Beloit Saturday afternoon.
The new manager of the Beloit Sky Carp saw plenty of local fans gathering for the first ever Sky Carp Fest, and a still-new ballpark to go along with it.
Hernandez said ABC Supply Stadium met all his expectations.
“I think it’s beautiful,” Hernandez said. “It’s really well-designed, and it’s perfect for a city like Beloit. It’s got a small-town atmosphere to it, right in the middle of downtown. The facilities are great, and it’s a place the guys can go out and enjoy playing for the fans.”
Hernandez said the event, which featured a stadium tour, opportunity to skate on a portable ice rink in left field and various activities for younger fans, was a great success.
“I think this is something they should do every year,” Hernandez said. “The activities they have are great, and for the fans to get a chance to mingle and meet some of the players we have and ask questions, it’s a really good event.”
Hernandez was accompanied by two young Miami Marlins prospects who expect to start the 2022 season with the Sky Carp, Victor Mesa, Jr. and Nasim Nunez. Hernandez said the various amenities included in the stadium, like indoor batting cages and a video room, are critical to the development of young prospects.
“Especially these days when you consider how important video is, to have that is really big,” Hernandez said. “The facilities that we have here at the lower levels will just get them more ready for those next levels when that video study becomes even more important.”
While there is considerable labor strife for Major League Baseball to muddle through, the current lockout won’t effect minor league ball.
“It’s not going to be a problem for us at all,” Hernandez said. “We are going to be there ready to go on day one and continue to prepare our guys to the best of our abilities. And on the big league level, I don’t think it’s going to stretch out very long. Both sides lost so much money in 2020 that they need to get it resolved.”
Hernandez has been in the Marlins organization since 2007, and managed many potential Sky Carp players at the low-A level Jupiter squad in 2021.
“I expect that a lot of guys would follow me up here, and that’s an exciting thing for the people of Beloit,” Hernandez said. “They play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and they bring a lot of excitement to the field. The fans are going to love watching them play.”
The ability to manage the same players is an advantage for both player and manager.
“It’s a situation where I got to know them personally last year, and I know what they are capable of doing,” Hernandez said. “Having the relationships with the kids is great, and now it’s just a matter of continuing that. We have a lot of players with different backgrounds, people coming from the Dominican, Puerto Rico, and it’s helpful to have knowledge of those guys.”
The Sky Carp will open their season Friday, April 8 in Cedar Rapids before taking on Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 12 in the home opener. The 2022 schedule will be like the 2021 version, with teams playing six-game series followed by Monday being an off day.