BELOIT — Major League Baseball might be getting a late start to the 2022 season, but the Sky Carp hope their fans start thinking about baseball in Beloit. Single game tickets are now on sale.
Tickets start at $10 for Sunday through Thursday games and $12 for Friday-Saturday games when purchased in advance. These tickets can be purchased at SkyCarp.com or in-person at the Sky Carp Box Office. All tickets will be digital for games and events at ABC Supply Stadium, including tickets purchased at the Box Office.
Spotlighting the Sky Carp’s inaugural season schedule is opening night on April 12, Thirsty Thursdays, Fireworks Fridays, Giveaway Saturdays, Sunday Family Fun Days with 66 chances to cheer on the Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium.
Game times will be as follows: Tuesdays-Saturdays at 6:35 p.m., Sundays at 1:05 p.m. and a special day game on April 27 at 11:05 a.m.
“We could not be more excited for this upcoming season to welcome all of our fans and guests to ABC Supply Stadium for the full baseball year, and our inaugural season as the Beloit Sky Carp,” said Sky Carp Vice President of Sales Drew Olstead.
The Sky Carp full promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks. In addition to unique theme nights, Sky Carp fans can expect some terrific weekly promotions. Thirsty Thursdays are back with $2 12-ounce drafts of Busch Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon and $4 16-ounce cans of Busch Light and PBR every Thursday.
Every Friday is Fireworks Fridays with postgame fireworks shows. Saturdays are now Giveaway Saturdays, which means the Sky Carp will give away a different promotional item (bobbleheads, shirts, caps, etc.) at every Saturday home game.
Sunday Family Fun Days are back with postgame Kids Run the Bases and Have a Catch! The full promotional calender will be available on SkyCarp.com once it’s released.
The Sky Carp will begin their inaugural season on the road against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on April 8. Their first home game at ABC Supply Stadium will be April 12 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and includes a magnet giveaway.
Single game tickets, season tickets, weekender plans and more are available for purchase at SkyCarp.com or by calling a member of the Sky Carp Box Office at 608-362-2272.