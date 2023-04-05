BELOIT — Jacob Berry knew his invitation to the Miami Marlins’ major league camp would be no more than a few weeks early in spring training so he tried to squeeze as much out of his stay as possible.
“It was an awesome experience,” the 2022 No. 1 draft pick out of LSU said before the Beloit Sky Carp’s practice on Wednesday at ABC Supply Stadium. “I felt really lucky to have the opportunity as a non-roster player to be there and see how those guys go about their business.”
The overall sixth pick will likely be at third base when the Sky Carp open their Midwest League season Friday night hosting the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The 21-year-old admits he was a little star struck while with the Marlins.
“We’re playing the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado is there and Paul Goldschmidt,” Berry said. “Right there, not on TV. Seeing those guys in person was eye-opening. It’s hard not to be a little awed.”
Berry said he took a lot of mental notes.
“It was mainly a learning experience,” he said. “This being my first spring training, I’m still trying to figure out exactly what the heck is going on. It was interesting to see what guys who are successful and playing at a high level do to prepare for a season. I think I saw things that I can use and add to my game in the future."
Berry is considered a top-10 prospect in the Marlins organization. His offensive potential is tremendous, according to scouts who rave about his power, ability to make contact and patience at the plate. If there is a “but,” it is the question mark about where he’ll ultimately play in the field. Some suspect his arm might not be strong enough to play third base in the big leagues.
The down-to-earth player just grins. He’s heard that before.
“When someone tells me I can’t do something I want to go out and prove them wrong,” he said. “I think there are a lot of things I do well, but I have room for growth in every department. I’ll let people write and say whatever they want. It doesn’t mean anything to me once I step across the foul line and start playing.”
Berry earned All-American honors his final season at LSU when he hit .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. He played 37 games of pro ball with the Florida Coast Marlins and Jupiter Hammerheads last summer.
Now he's a Sky Carp.
“It’s definitely different from college when you know pretty much everyone on the team heading into a season,” he said. “Here, the core group seems to have been together, but there have been a lot of moving parts. People go up or down and you have to be flexible.
“I’m excited about the year. I think we have a lot of talent and it should be a good year for the Sky Carp.”
Practice on Wednesday was in sunshine, a bit windy and in the mid-50s. There weren’t many complaints. Friday night could be chilly, but the forecast for the weekend is very favorable for early spring in the Midwest.
Berry was born in Colorado. He doesn’t expect to be fazed by a few chilly April games.
“I’ve had some experience playing in cold weather,” Berry said. “We played in some cold games in the 30s with LSU last season. I don’t like it, but I’ve done it.”
While Berry is the most heralded prospect on the Sky Carp roster, among the standouts are first baseman Zach Zubia, catcher Joe Mack and infielders Kahlil Watson and Yiddi Cappe. Zubia saw action in Beloit last season along with Ynmanol Marinez saw time in Beloit last season along with returning outfielders Davis Bradshaw and Dalvy Rosario.
Billy Gardner Jr. will manage the Sky Carp this season.
A comprehensive preview of the team will be published on Friday.
• CODY ON MEND: Second baseman Cody Morissette, a pleasure to watch in Beloit last season, starts the 2023 season recovering from November surgery on his left ankle. He fractured it when he fouled a ball off it last season.
• FRIDAY OPENER: First pitch for the season opener is at 6:35 p.m. The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will also meet at 3:05 p.m. Saturday and at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.
For ticket information visit skycarp.com or call the box office at (608) 362-2272.