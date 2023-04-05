BELOIT — Jacob Berry knew his invitation to the Miami Marlins’ major league camp would be no more than a few weeks early in spring training so he tried to squeeze as much out of his stay as possible.

“It was an awesome experience,” the 2022 No. 1 draft pick out of LSU said before the Beloit Sky Carp’s practice on Wednesday at ABC Supply Stadium. “I felt really lucky to have the opportunity as a non-roster player to be there and see how those guys go about their business.”

