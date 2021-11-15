BELOIT — The baseball team formerly known as the Beloit Snappers finally has a new identity.
After a year of speculation, a name submission contest and much social media banter regarding the team's new identity, Beloit baseball executives announced Monday that the team will be called the Beloit Sky Carp.
The announcement was made at ABC Supply Stadium, the club's stadium that opened in August in downtown Beloit.
Team owner Quint Student believes Sky Carp is a perfect nickname for a baseball team.
"Think about geese for a minute," Studer said. "They fly in a 'V' so that the majority of the flock is shielded from the wind. When the leader gets tired, somebody else flies to the front. It's a beautiful picture of leadership."
Studer said the specific term Sky Carp is particularly appropriate for a team from Beloit.
"I was told that Sky Carp are geese that don't migrate," Studer said. "They like it so much where they are, they don't want to leave. And that's the community we believe Beloit is. We don't own a baseball team to make money. We do it to build a better community. And Sky Carp is a perfect representative of that idea."
The team unveiled the official home, road and alternate uniforms along with the official team cap, all with Beloit prominently displayed in one form or another.
Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply and the primary reason the stadium was built, was on hand to model a jersey and say a few words.
"I absolutely love it," Hendricks said of the new nickname and apparel. "I wasn't sure when I first heard the name, but when the concept and story was explained, I thought it was outstanding."
Also on hand was Snappy, the team's beloved mascot since 1995. Snappy will still be seen around the park, albeit with a new Sky Carp-inspired getup.