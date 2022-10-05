BELOIT—A youth baseball diamond at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex will receive a facelift thanks to partnership between the Beloit Sky Carp and the First National Bank and Trust.
Diamond No. 2 at the Complex is the recipient of the first annual local Little League field renovation.
A committee of representatives from both First National Bank and the Sky Carp chose the winning field from a list of submissions. The main goal, according to the Sky Carp, was to renovate the field that would have the most impact on the local community. Renovating the diamond will increase safety and help beautify the Complex.
“Our partnership as the exclusive bank for the Beloit Sky Carp allows First National Bank and Trust the opportunity to engage in great community outreach programs such as this Little League field renovation,” said David McCoy, President and CEO of FNBT. “By helping to update the Stateline Family YMCA Sports Complex, we will support area youth and the YMCA’s mission of strengthening our community family by providing an opportunity for everyone to learn, grow, and thrive, which aligns with FNBT’s mission of helping all our families succeed.”
The Sky Carp will draft a plan for renovation and sharing that plan with each of the other facilities which were considered. The goal is to ensure all of the runners-up in the contest know how to improve their fields as well.
“We are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to impact so many kids,” Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. “First National Bank and Trust has stepped up to help us fulfill the mission of improving the quality of life of the people in our community.”
Stateline Family YMCA CEO Ann Hankins was excited to see the process take place.
“Every day, the YMCA works to help youth and families learn, grow and thrive,” she said. “This same dedication shown by the Sky Carp and First National Bank and Trust will provide a top-notch field where kids not only learn the fundamentals of their sport but also teamwork and other critical life skills. The YMCA is grateful for this incredible investment in the youth of our community.”
Work on the project is expected to begin Oct. 11 and be completed the following day.