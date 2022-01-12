BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp will host two of the Miami Marlins’ top prospects at its first annual Sky Carp Fest at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday.
The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. and the guests attending include the Marlins’ No. 13 overall prospect, shortstop Nasim Nunez, and the No. 17 overall prospect, outfielder Victor Mesa Jr.
Nunez, 21, was the Marlins’ second-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Collins Hill High School in Georgia. He was considered the best defensive shortstop in the draft and gave up a scholarship offer from Clemson to sign for $2.2 million.
Nunez spent the entire 2021 season with the Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads. The 5-foot-9 switch-hitter appeared in 52 games, batting .243. He drove in 10 runs and stole 33 bases. He walked 35 times while striking out 46. He’s a good bet to start the season with the Sky Carp.
Victor Mesa Jr., 20, is the younger brother of Victor Victor Mesa, who patrolled center field for Beloit during the 2021 season. The native of Havana, Cuba, was a teammate of Nunez’s in Jupiter in 2021, batting .266 with five home runs and 71 RBIs. He stole 12 bases. He also could be a strong candidate for regular duty in Beloit in 2022.
The event will be free to the public and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from and attend Q&A sessions with the Marlins prospects, see all-new Sky Carp gear, sample potential new food items coming to the ballpark in 2022, play games for prizes and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark.
Fans attending the event may also bring their ice skates and head down to the field to skate The Rink at ABC Supply Stadium.
Tickets to the event are free and can be secured at SkyCarp.com.